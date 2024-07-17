The caravans of university students who moved yesterday to the Mexico Citythat of the Civitas organization, to demand the release of the UASby clique” who claim to have it kidnappedand the one headed by the rector in charge, Robespierre Lizarragait turned into a arm wrestling between Governor Ruben Rocha and the leader of the PAS, Hector Melesio Cuén and in practice almost nothing was achieved at the meeting that they held in the SEGOBonly the mediation of this dependence on the legal processes that are followed against the university managers and the ratification that he conflict you have to resolve here in Sinaloa.

Immediately, as soon as the meeting with Luisa Maria Mayor, Rocha He gave a press conference in which ratified its initial positionthat nothing is resolved because the Legal processes have to follow in the public prosecutor’s office and in the courts, and the reform of the organic law in the State Congress and that a consultation be held with the university community to obtain their opinion on the changes that should be made.

Robespierre stood his groundof supposed openness to dialogue for push through the reformbut argues that they must first to relieve the amparos that they have filed and the unrestricted respect for the autonomy of the university.

The contingents that went to Mexico City, the one led by university officials, insist on denouncing the existence of political persecution against them and that intervene he President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to achieve a negotiated solution to the conflict, while those from Civitas demand an end to the cacique rule of Cuen and the PAS, that teachers no longer be fired or required to belong to the party to keep their jobs or be promoted to positions at the university.

In short, it can be concluded that a tie was reached and that the conflict continues as it began but with greater bitterness between the warring parties.

Potpourri. Several days have passed and the authorities of the Vice Attorney General’s Office are keeping a total secret about the progress in the investigations to find and apprehend the gang of criminals who were dedicated to picking up and raping young athletes. The matter cannot be closed, because in the meantime there will be no security guarantees and the psychosis will continue as long as the criminals remain unpunished.

OPENING. Mayor Gerardo Vargas says he has been meeting with groups of producers, businessmen and society, as well as with council members to speed up the pace of closing the current administration and outline the work and construction program for when he takes office for his second term after having achieved reelection. He promotes an open government, close to the people and efficient.

It should be added that before doing so, he must clean up the municipal officials who have failed.

CABINET. There could be surprises among the new secretaries that President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will announce tomorrow, given that it is strongly suggested that AMLO’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez, could be appointed as Secretary of Culture.

“We are not the ones who will resolve the conflict”: Rubén Rocha, governor.

