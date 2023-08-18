De Laurentiis: “Spalletti is the new national coach? I’ll give up the three million if Bari…”

An arm wrestling is underway between Aurelio De Laurentiis and the FIGC. The press release issued by the official channels of the Naples he was quite eloquent on the position of the Neapolitan patron on the matter Spalletti, still tied to Napoli by a year of contract with attached non-compete clause.

In order to take office as the new technical commissioner of the national team, the coach originally from Certaldo would have to pay a penalty of around three million euros. Of course, the burden is borne by the Figc. But there is one “but”: sccording to the newspaper “La Verità”, as reported by TuttoBari.com and the Mediagol website, De Laurentiis would be willing to waive the amount owed to release Spalletti, as per the contract, in the event that the federation contemplates the possibility of revising the rule on timeshare in Italian professional football. With the regulations currently in force, De Laurentiis could not retain ownership of Bari and Naples in Serie Ain any case no later than the extension already granted, in the event that the team of Mignani hit the jump in category already touched last season. The hypothesis supported by the newspaper underlines how De Laurentiis could derogate from its uncompromising position on Spalletti, if the federation endorses a regulatory reform that would allow it to maintain ownership of both clubs even in the event of simultaneous participation in the championship of A league.

