By Jane Lanhee Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Arm, the chip technology company of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, reported record revenue for 2021, and its chief executive, Rene Haas, told Reuters that business for new chip designs indicates strong results ahead. .

Arm, which makes the basic design used in chip design, had revenue of $2.7 billion last year, up 35% from a year ago.

Revenue from the licensing business rose 61% to $1.13 billion, while royalties, tracking the number of chips sold using Arm’s technology, rose 20% to $1.54 billion.

The results were released on Thursday.

Haas said 29.2 billion chips powered by Arm’s technology were sold last year, with nearly 8 billion in the fourth quarter. He said Arm’s focus on the automotive sector three to four years ago is paying off, as revenue from that segment has more than doubled in the past year, thanks to electrification and increased computing power for vehicles.

Haas declined to talk about the potential value Arm could seek through an IPO. In September 2020, North American Nvidia had proposed paying up to $40 billion for Arm, in a deal that did not go ahead due to regulatory hurdles. SoftBank bought Arm, a British company, for 32 billion dollars.

The executive also reiterated that Arm had resolved a public dispute in its Chinese joint venture, ousting former chief executive Allen Wu. Haas said the venture, Arm China, represents about 20% of the company’s revenue.

“One thing I can say is that we had great results last year and that wouldn’t have happened without the China joint venture doing well,” he said.

(By Jane Lanhee Lee)