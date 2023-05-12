He had lost a forearm in an accident with a chainsaw, but in less than two months the limb was reimplanted and now the patient, a 74-year-old from Bari, is even able to move his fingers. The story dates back to last March 26: the man had arrived at the emergency room of the Polyclinic of the Apulian capital without a limb, in serious danger of life. He was immediately stabilized and intubated, for which the numerous foreign bodies such as grass, earth and stones that could have led to an infection were removed.

Then the path for the reimplantation of the missing part began, with the reconnection of all the flexor and extensor tendon and muscle anatomical structures, as well as the microsurgical reconstruction of the arteries, veins and nervous structures. An operation that lasted six hours and was carried out by two different medical teams, that of reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery, directed by Giuseppe Giudice, together with that of orthopedics and traumatology, directed by Biagio Moretti. “The microsurgery team, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is an excellence for our Polyclinic. The collaboration with the team of prof. Moretti represents the maximum expression of the concept of ‘orthoplasty’, which provides for the collaboration of the two specialties in order to obtain the maximum functional results in patients with severe trauma to the limbs as in this case”, explains Prof. Giudice.

After the operation, the man was hospitalized for about a week, to then be discharged in good clinical condition and able to partially move the fingers of the hand of the reimplanted limb. Now, it is written in a note, the patient “has embarked on a path of assisted rehabilitation and complete neuromuscular regeneration will take place no earlier than 18 months, then he will be able to return to performing most of the manual activities”.

