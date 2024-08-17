London (dpa)

British number two Cameron Norrie has withdrawn from the US Open with an arm injury.

Nouri was forced to miss the Paris Olympics due to an injury he sustained while preparing for the competition, and withdrew from the Cincinnati tournament, the British news agency PA Media reported.

Nouri had hoped to be ready for the final Grand Slam of the year in New York, but withdrew 10 days before the tournament began.

“I worked hard to be ready, but unfortunately my arm injury didn’t improve as I had hoped,” Nouri said on Instagram.

“That’s why I won’t be able to compete this year at the US Open. I’m going to take some time off. I can’t wait to get back into the game,” he added.

The injury and withdrawal decision added to Nouri’s disappointment in 2024, which saw his world ranking drop to 64th.