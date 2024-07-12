After NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, Arm has also decided to enter the upscaler segment: the company has in fact presented ASR, an acronym for Accuracy Super Resolution, an open source technology developed for mobile devices and based on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0. The Arm platform is now predominant in the mobile sector and the new upscaler from the British giant now aims to shift the balance on the graphics front as well. Let’s find out all the details of the new Arm ASR upscaler .

An open source upscaler

The battle of the upscalers has just seen the entry of a new contender: while NVIDIA’s DLSS, AMD’s FSR and Intel’s XeSS are fighting for dominance on desktop platforms, Arm ASR is setting its sights on the mobile market and will give Qualcomm’s GSR, the upscaling technology used by Snapdragon SoCs, a run for its money.

Test graphs published by Arm

The first tests presented by the company were in fact conducted on a processor MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300flanked by the Immortalis-G720 GPU from Arm itself. As we mentioned, the new upscaler is based on AMD’s FSR 2.0, thus taking advantage of the temporal method.

Just like FSR, Arm’s technology does not require proprietary hardware to work and can do its job on any type of device. In order to adapt AMD’s technology, Arm had to significantly reduce GPU usage, equal to a third of that of FSR 2.0 at the same resolution. This solution has achieved good results and according to Arm, its upscaler is capable of achieving frame rates between 20% and 40% better on Arm devices compared to the original AMD technology.

An image showing the results obtained by Arm ASR

At the moment, Arm ASR is in the so-called “early adopter” phase and in order to use it, developers can contact the company directly.