The ARM Holding Group announced its contribution of two million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to provide two million meals to be delivered through the campaign and its partners to the deserving groups in 30 countries.

With the success of the campaign in achieving the required contributions in the first ten days of its launch, donations from individuals, institutions, businessmen and various economic events in the UAE continue to flow into the largest campaign in the region, which was launched just before the holy month of Ramadan to cover 30 countries throughout the holy month, not at the regional level. Not only Arab countries, but also the lowest-income communities in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

The donation of the ARM Holding Group, a multi-activity Emirati economic entity, supports the campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, and a number of Specialized humanitarian and charitable institutions in the countries covered by the campaign.

“The 100 million meals campaign represents the values ​​of generosity and generosity in the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of the UAE. The UAE and its leadership to support vulnerable groups in the face of the hunger challenge that they suffer ».

Al-Shehhi added: “ARM’s commitment towards the 100 million meals campaign reflects our confidence in its positive impact and represents the values ​​of sympathy, equality and inclusion in the giving that we adopt.” The “100 Million Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, translates Ramadan values ​​to the fullest, and is part of the multiple humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE without interruption to spread the values ​​of giving. And support those in need around the world without discrimination.

The campaign, which was mainly targeting 20 countries, expanded this year to cover 30 countries a few days after its launch, after it met with a wide response from donors. The campaign provides an opportunity for individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen, community groups and economic actors, inside or outside the UAE, to make financial contributions to help millions of needy people around the world.

Donations from the participants in the 100 million meals campaign, including the contribution made by the ARM Holding Group, are distributed in the form of food baskets and parcels or by securing vouchers.

Donation Channels

ARM Holding Group joined large numbers of philanthropic shareholders who support the “100 Million Meals” campaign by making financial donations through four channels: www.100millionmeals.ae, the campaign website, and the call center at www.100millionmeals.ae. The free call number 8004999, and through the bank account designated for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank, which is

AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201, and by sending the word “meal” in Arabic or “meal” in English in an SMS text message to specific numbers on the “du” or “Etisalat” networks in the UAE.





