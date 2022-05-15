If you are looking for a video door phone for your home, you may be interested inArlo Essential with Chime 2a versatile and high quality solution that is currently on offer with a 25% discount.

At present you can in fact buy this Arlo video door phone on Amazon by paying only € 179.99 instead of € 239.99 price list, with a savings of 60 €, equal to 25% of the full price; it is also a product sold and shipped by Amazon for which fast prime shipping is available, you can receive it in a very short time and you will have the Amazon A to Z guarantee for 24 months.

Arlo Essential video intercom with Chime 2: why buy it

This video intercom is particularly suitable for those who live in an independent house can make our home safer in two ways; first we will have a chance to monitor who rang the intercom through the integrated camera that will transfer the image to our smartphone, but not only, in fact the camera always remains active and is able to detect movements outside our home, possibly sending us a warning and thus allowing us to identify any intrusion attempts .

This particular model is then also equipped with Chime 2, that is, a speaker that can be connected to any socket in the house and that will ring every time the doorbell is used. By doing so, even if we do not have the smartphone at hand, we will be able to know when someone is calling.

The possibility of connecting the Arlo Essential video door phone directly to the power supply or using the battery included in the package for easier and more immediate assembly is very convenient.

In short, a really interesting product, even more so now that it is on offer!