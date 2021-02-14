Arlindo Porath is a small producer from Paraguay, who lives in the countryside like most Paraguayan farmers, and explains from his productive roots the importance of the countryside in the neighboring country and above all, soybeans.

Porath produces in the district of Caazapá, in the Department of the same name, since 2004, an area with environmental characteristics similar to those of Misiones. He explained that “the region has agricultural conditions but recognized that there are better ones such as the department of Itapúa and Alto Paraná, where the land is red.”

As he explained, the climate of the semi-tropical zone with hot and rainy summers while winters are drier, cool to cold with the probability of frost. “An interesting piece of information is the variation in daytime and nighttime temperatures, which can reach a difference of 15 degrees,” says the producer.

As it happened in Argentina, the current harvest was drier product of “La Niña”. In August the rain gauges showed just 8 millimeters, in September it rained 16 millimeters, in October 100 millimeters, in November 71 millimeters, but in December the rainfall amounted to 180 millimeters and in January, 280 millimeters.

Soy, as it is for all Paraguayan producers, is the main crop it produces. You have two periods to sow the oilseed: from the end of August to October 15 or after this harvest, called early soybeans, as they call it in the country, making soybeans on soybeans. Or another possibility is to add safriña maize to the crop sequence on this date.

Soybeans planted in Paraguay

He remembered that some years ago he made sunflower but because of the pigeon problem he abandoned it. It also stopped producing wheat, but it was due to winter frosts that complicated the normal development of the cereal.

In this sense, it uses the technology available in the Paraguayan market, such as cutting-edge cultivars, fertilizers and products for the protection of crops. Y Since 2005, the producer started Direct Sowing.

He also mentioned that he uses top seed varieties and with RR and RR2 (Intacta) biotechnology. “This year we used 40% less insecticides.”

Thus, the yields obtained from early soybeans range from 2,500 to 3,500 kilos, while the productivity for safrian soybeans is almost 2,000 kilos. Meanwhile, the corn yield reaches 5,000 kilos.

Another point that he touched was the strong improvement in the values ​​of soybeans in the Chicago market, which today exceeds $ 500 per ton. “For the producer it is excellent, we come from several years with very low prices and most of the producers have overdue debts to pay. With that price and a good yield, they will be able to regularize their debts and do new ventures, “he said.

“Soy is the agricultural crop that generates the most income in the country, with 17% of the GDP of Paraguay ”, remarked the producer. The novelty is the jump that the bean planting surface hit in recent years, increasing from 2 million hectares in 2005 to 3.5 million hectares today, a 60% increase.

Data from the Paraguayan Chamber of Cereal and Oilseed Exporters and Marketers.

“There are political sectors that see soy as an evil to the population, that it does not generate jobs and that kills the people for the use of agricultural pesticides, but they forget how much they collect in taxes and how many jobs and jobs the entire chain of soy production. My father has been producing soy for a long time and I was born in a soy production area and my children were all born in that environment and we never had health problems. We raise chickens, pigs, cows in that environment and everything is fine. ” Porath analyzed.

“If soy was harmful, would Europeans and Asians consume on a large scale as they consume today?” He asked. “I do not think, if they consume it is because it is a grain with a lot of protein and others. If soybeans were not good for food they would never buy and we were not going to produce,” he answered.

This has made Paraguay become the fifth world producer of soybeans and the fourth exporter of the soybean complex (Brazil, the United States, Argentina and Paraguay).

Porath achieves yields of almost 3,500 kilos of soybeans.

In one of the aspects that the producer discussed was the issue of withholdings, precisely an issue that is under debate in Argentina. “In Paraguay there are no withholdings on grain exports. Withholdings directly affect the producer, I believe that 10% tax on net profits is enough. If all the citizens would pay that, it would be enough money to the treasury to provide infrastructure for the entire town. The problem is that governments do not invest as they should Being in health, education, security, they use the tax to pay salaries of public officials who in most of the times render a bad service to the taxpayer, we know that there are excellent public officials, but they are a minority, so why pay more taxes and not have no return, “he said.

In this sense, he remarked that “the Government of each country should know and know the reality of each sector, mainly the field where everything that feeds us is produced.”

“No government should be against the fieldBecause all the food we consume is produced there, some large-scale producers and others on a smaller scale. I usually hear comments that the Argentine government does not like the countryside, but each government must know how to lead its country ”.

To close, Porath assured that Paraguay still has many challenges. “” Paraguay has a lot to grow, both in space and in technology “