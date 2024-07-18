The house of Arleth Terán’s boyfriend was completely ransacked while both were out of it. Journalist Carlos Jiménez reports that they had taken at least objects worth around 350 thousand pesos.

The actress Arleth Teran He was celebrating his partner’s birthday when they were informed via a cell phone call that his house had been robbed and they went to the address to check. Indeed, the thieves had done their thing.

After verifying the theft, Arleth Terán and her boyfriend They reported it to the corresponding authorities and it is announced that the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Mexico City is already investigating what happened.

Actress Arleth Teran. Instagram photo

Guillermo Javier Sánchez Bernal is Arleth Terán’s boyfriend, They have both been in a romantic relationship since 2021 and she actually posts very little about him on her social media, as she prefers to keep her love life private.

In several interviews, Arleth Terán has shared that she is happy with her boyfriendThey don’t plan on getting married and it’s better that way, since they both have decided on it.

Arleth Rocío Terán Sotelo is the name of the actress originally from Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas(December 3, 1976) and his biography notes that his artistic career began in the eighties when he participated in television commercials.

Arleth Terán joined the Televisa Artistic Training Center (CEA) in 1994. and she got her first opportunity as an actress in the soap opera ‘Tú y yo’ by producer Emilio Larrosa, where she acted alongside Maribel Guardia and the late Joan Sebastian, as both starred in it.

Through the years, Arleth Teran She has remained current in Televisa’s soap operas, mainly, and we have seen her in others such as ‘Tres mujeres’, ‘Por un beso’, ‘Mañana es para siempre’, ‘Zacatillo’, ‘Corazón indomable’ and ‘La reina soy yo’.