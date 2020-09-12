It’s a eagerly awaited holiday in Arles (Bouches-du-Rhône) this weekend of September 12 and 13. However, legitimate fears are emerging, in the midst of the coronavirus rebound. Present on site, journalist Noémie Dahan first of all reminds that there will not be 80,000 people at the fair, as is generally the case. In addition, a very strict health protocol is in place: there will be no events in the streets but only in the arenas.

Only 4,000 people can be accommodated in the famous arenas of Arles. Of course, you will have to respect the barrier gestures and wear your mask. Bars and restaurants, for their part, will have the right to be open for those who wish to enjoy a good meal, but they must imperatively close their doors at midnight 30 maximum.