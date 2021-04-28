Arlene Foster, Chief Minister of Northern Ireland and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), will leave both positions in the next two months as a result of a revolt by MPs and members of her party. She was the first woman at the forefront of politics in the region and the youngest person, 45 years old, to hold both positions when she was elected in 2015.

A law graduate, she was a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) until the signing of the Good Friday Agreement by then-leader David Trimble. He was part of a group of dissidents with the IRA appeasement strategy, which led to the downfall of Trimble and his membership in the party of the flamboyant Reverend Ian Paisley, opposed to the Accord.

An Anglican Church of Ireland parishioner, she had joined a predominantly Presbyterian party, and her downfall is due in part to her abstention a week ago in voting on a motion by her parliamentary group. It created safeguards for a UUP proposal to ban homosexual conversion therapies. Thus he reaffirmed a more liberal attitude than the majority of his party.

The other cause of the malaise was his determination that one of his ministers attended a meeting of the Council, created in the 1998 Agreement, for collaboration between the governments of Belfast and Dublin. Powerful voices from the DUP had called for a boycott to punish the Government of the Republic for supporting the Protocol to the European Union Withdrawal Agreement, which has forced the creation of customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Johnson’s betrayal



That border is a consequence of the kind of ‘Brexit’ sought by Boris Johnson, who was honored at the last DUP conference as the ideal UK leader to replace Theresa May. Johnson affirmed in that assembly that no British prime minister could sign an agreement with the EU that included that internal border, exactly what he did months later.

In his resignation message, Foster encourages the understanding to reinforce autonomy, suspended for a year in his term in office due to the confrontation between his party and Sinn Féin, and asks for “generosity with each other.” It underlines the meetings that it has held online with young people, especially women, to encourage them to participate in politics.

He grew up in eastern Fermanagh, in a border region with a minority of Unionists. His father, a policeman, survived an attempted murder at the family home. The bus that took her along with other students from the area to a school in neighboring Enniskillen, was attacked with a bomb also planted by the IRA. Victims of terrorism speak fondly of a leader who shows them human warmth.

The DUP will now elect a new leader and is likely to be more intransigent than Foster on the European Protocol. She had stated that her objective was to seize the opportunities that Northern Ireland has within the British and Community customs unions, before bowing to a majority line of boycott and protest to achieve the unlikely abolition of the ‘Brexit’ agreement.