It’s always sad when important people from the show leave, especially the cases of voice actors who have accompanied animation fans for years, one of the cases that most impacted was that of the original Batman actor in his animated series. And now, the bad news keeps coming, but with another person who participated in said program.

It has been confirmed that Arleen Sorkin Unfortunately, she has passed away at 67 years of age, and for those who do not know much about her, she played neither more nor less than the right hand of Joker (Mark Hamill), harley quinn. This has caused several actors in the media to offer their condolences, since his character was one of the key pieces for the animation of the hero of DC had identity.

Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones of her. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn —Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Something worth mentioning about this version of harley quinnthe thing is Arlenn He helped forge its personality with his occurrences on the recording set, and based on that, the animators put their gestures in the final work. So it could be said that she was one of the people responsible for the girlfriend of joker I had that attitude in love but also with eccentric touches.

Editor’s note: It’s sad that such an iconic voice goes, the same thing happened when the announcement of the interpreter of Batman was made. I don’t want to imagine what’s going to happen when Mark Hamill leaves us, I’m not just saying that because of Joker.