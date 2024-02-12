Although the game has some positive comments, we cannot deny that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been a failure for Rocksteady, starting with being a project that did not convince in the story part and also in free-to-play style gameplay. However, this setback has also been a blessing, since many users decided to return to other projects that today are a good memory in terms of superhero games.

According to what has been reported, several users have switched to the series arkham of batman To cleanse the bad taste in your mouth, especially the latest adventure that arrived for last generation consoles and also the computer, we talk about Arkham Knight. Although the detail in this is that the number of users exceeds by a considerable percentage those who are trying the story of the Suicide Squad, and that indicates that the path to follow was not a title similar to Fortnitebut something more solid.

The media mention that Suicide Squad It has 3,737 players and Arkham Knight It has 3,922. Although one detail to consider is that the latest bat game has been on the market for just over nine years, and the anti-heroes game has been on the market for two weeks, so it should be more relevant. This can also relate to a current note related to Palworldgiven that the number of users dropped considerably, going from just over 2 million to 700 thousand in a few days, implying that they were only playing for fashion.

Something also to consider is that the games have a notable price difference, but many of them still went from this title to trying the series arkham for the first time, given that for some it was the first interaction with the titles developed by Rocksteady. However, you cannot cover the sun with a finger when mentioning that it was not the title that many liked, especially for those who were looking for an individual superhero experience, something similar to what happened with Gotham Knights and it was not that bad.

Remember that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Forbes

Editor's note: This game has not done well at all, that can also be seen on the Metacritic page, so it is possible that it will not have much life in the future. However, they have the opportunity to redeem themselves with some DLC focused on the individual player and not thinking about multiplayer.