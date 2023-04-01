Two people died as a result of a tornado that hit the US state of Arkansas. This was announced on March 31 by State Governor Sarah Sanders during an evening briefing, reports CBS.

According to ABC News, significant destruction as a result of tornadoes occurred in the central part of the state. More than 50 people in Pulaski County were hospitalized and one person died, said Madeleine Roberts, spokeswoman for the county’s emergency management agency. Also, according to ABC News, another dead was found in the city of North Little Rock and two people died in the city of Wynn.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders declared a state of emergency in the state and deployed the National Guard to help with the aftermath of the disaster.

“Arkansans must continue to watch the weather as storms continue to move,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, a strong tornado was reported that swept through the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock. More than 350 thousand people were in danger. In addition, about 70,000 homes in Little Rock were left without power as a result of the storm.

Then it became known about one dead in the state of Arkansas. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at least 24 people were hospitalized. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble.