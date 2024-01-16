In the United States, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his withdrawal from the presidential race following the recent victory of former United States President Donald Trump in the Republican Party caucuses in Iowa. Hutchinson wrote about his decision on January 16 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Congratulations to Donald J. Trump on his victory last night in Iowa <...> Today I am suspending my presidential campaign and returning to Arkansas,” the message said.

Hutchinson also expressed words of support to the other candidates participating in the caucuses in Iowa.

Trump, based on the results of caucuses (a form of internal party selection for his subsequent participation in elections), received 51% of the vote. Second place was taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (21%), and third place was taken by the former US permanent representative to the UN, ex-governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley (19%). Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, having received 8% of the vote, announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the election and called on supporters to support Trump.

In early December 2023, journalists from The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump for the first time overtook the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, in the election ratings. According to the data provided, if there was a choice between the two of them, 47% of American citizens would vote for Trump. At the same time, 43% of voters would prefer to see Biden in a second term.

Trump himself promised back in the spring of 2023 that if he won the election, he would have time to resolve the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration.

The next, 60th, presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

If incumbent head of state Joe Biden loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.