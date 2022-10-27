French publisher Microids announced the availability from Arkanoid: Eternal Battle, new chapter of the famous saga born in the 80s, inspired by the classic Breakout. Plus the game will be playable for free on Steam until 29 October 2022, to the delight of those who do not like to shop in a poke.

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle was developed under official license from Taito, the Japanese manufacturer that owns the brand. The game was launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, as the launch trailer reminds us, which you can see below:

“Developed by the Pastagames studio for Microids, Arkanoid Eternal Battle is an opportunity for all players to discover or rediscover the iconic block breaker in a completely modernized and renewed version, with the possibility of competing online with up to 24 other contenders. in Eternal Battle mode. “

The free trial period on Steam started today at 18:00 and will continue for 48 hours, until 18:00 on Saturday 29 October. Players will be able to test the entire game, complete with all its modes, including the Eternal Battle one, which we talked about extensively in a recent trial. For the occasion, the game will be discounted by 10% on Steam, GOG and the Microsoft Store.

Also available is the Limited Edition of the game, which includes:

– The complete game for PS5, PS4 or Nintendo Switch

– A 3D lenticular print

– A special 16-page instruction booklet

– The original soundtrack (in digital format)

– Lots of stickers

– Exclusive game bonuses

We also read the description of the four game modes included:

Back: a real journey through time to teleport players to an old school arcade, in 1986, to enjoy the original game!

Neo: This solo mode expands classic gameplay with brand new levels, a sleek, modern art direction and sounds, as well as new unique blocks, bonuses and effects!

Versus: Challenge friends and play locally for 2 to 4 players on the same screen!

Eternal Battle: For the first time, 25 players can compete online in an exclusive Battle Royale mode! The upgrades will help you gain advantage and reach the maximum score, to be the last to stand and win the game.