According to data published on LinkedIn, Arkane Studios he just exceeded three hundred employees, considering both the Austin and Lyon offices. Well, what the development team is working on?

At the moment there are two fronts. After the excellent Deathloop, published first on PC and Xbox Series new project not yet announced.

Arkane Austin is instead involved in the post-launch support of Redfall, which has just received Update 3 e will continue to be updated in the near future, in an attempt to recover his game after his poor debut.

However, it is possible that the Austin offices are not only working on the vampire shooter, but have also started work on their own next gamebut absolutely nothing is known about it yet.