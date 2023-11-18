According to data published on LinkedIn, Arkane Studios he just exceeded three hundred employees, considering both the Austin and Lyon offices. Well, what the development team is working on?
At the moment there are two fronts. After the excellent Deathloop, published first on PC and Xbox Series new project not yet announced.
Arkane Austin is instead involved in the post-launch support of Redfall, which has just received Update 3 e will continue to be updated in the near future, in an attempt to recover his game after his poor debut.
However, it is possible that the Austin offices are not only working on the vampire shooter, but have also started work on their own next gamebut absolutely nothing is known about it yet.
The ugly mess of Redfall
As we also had the opportunity to remember in the special on the three years of Xbox Series the Redfall flop wasn’t a great moment for Bethesda and obviously for Microsoftwhich was also banking on that title to build a solid lineup during 2023.
The reasons that allowed the project to see the light despite his obvious problems are still the subject of discussion today, and in general it seems that the Redmond house wanted to leave wide decision-making freedom to its partners, only to later discover that the trust had not been well placed.
#Arkane #Studios #exceeded #employees #heres #working