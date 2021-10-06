Romuald Capron was the director from Arkane Studios Lyon for sixteen years (almost seventeen, actually). Today announced thegoodbye to the company, to try new ways. About a month has passed since the launch of Deathloop, the latest game from the software house, acclaimed by critics and audiences.

Deathloop was announced at E3 2019 and, according to various rumors, it has had a rather complicated development, which has led to several postponements. Nothing too unusual these days in the triple A arena Romuald Capron comes when Arkane is still fully supporting the game with ongoing updates to fix residual problems.

Capron unveiled the news on its LinkedIN profile: “For me last week was special, because she was the last one as studio director at Arkane and Zenimax. After more than 16 years of helping Arkane Studios Lyon grow and become the world-class AAA studio it is today, it was a really tough decision to make. But I feel the need to try something new and to devote more time to me and my family.“

Capron then went on to say that he is proud to continue working in the industry and that he may already be working on something new one. For now, his name remains tied to Deathloop and the Dishonored franchise. Which is not cheap.