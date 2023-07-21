It seems that, after the Redfall flop, the team Arkane Austin has decided to go back to work on a project more suited to his cultural baggage, based on what seems to emerge from a job advertisement, which mentions the genre single player action RPG or immersive sim as a reference structure for the new game in development, therefore something in line with Prey or Dishonored.

It is, in particular, an advertisement for the search for a Lead Technical Engineer, but what is interesting is the section on “preferred characteristics” for the potential candidate. In this section, it is stated in fact that the requested person should be “familiar with single player action RPGs and immersive sims”, which suggests a return to these topics.

In fact, Redfall has always been seen as a digression into an area that is not very suited to the experience of Arkane, which has always specialized in single-player games with narrative elements, focused on some peculiar mechanics aimed at declining first-person action according to different characteristics.