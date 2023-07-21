It seems that, after the Redfall flop, the team Arkane Austin has decided to go back to work on a project more suited to his cultural baggage, based on what seems to emerge from a job advertisement, which mentions the genre single player action RPG or immersive sim as a reference structure for the new game in development, therefore something in line with Prey or Dishonored.
It is, in particular, an advertisement for the search for a Lead Technical Engineer, but what is interesting is the section on “preferred characteristics” for the potential candidate. In this section, it is stated in fact that the requested person should be “familiar with single player action RPGs and immersive sims”, which suggests a return to these topics.
In fact, Redfall has always been seen as a digression into an area that is not very suited to the experience of Arkane, which has always specialized in single-player games with narrative elements, focused on some peculiar mechanics aimed at declining first-person action according to different characteristics.
Arkane’s resume
The definition chosen for this type of games is generally “immersive sim”, as they are “simulations that focus on identification” and previous Arkane games provide excellent examples on this front. Prey and the Dishonored series feature a blend of action, adventure, shooter gameplay first person and RPG, all also characterized by a strong narrative imprint.
Redfall is clearly a very different game from these characteristics. As we have seen, the development of the game was decided by Bethesda to vary its catalog and try the path of the shooter with multiplayer elements, in an attempt to attract a new audience. It seems that the project has always been little supported by the same team, which seems to have even hoped for its cancellation by Microsoft, once the acquisition of Zenimax took place, but the company has instead decided to complete it with the only difference of eliminating the initially planned PS5 version.
