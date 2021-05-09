Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) The Board of Directors of Arkan Building Materials Company (Arkan) announced today that it has received an offer from the General Holding Company.IndustriesAffiliated toHolding(ADQ), to unify the business of Emirates Steel, which is wholly owned by “Senaat”, with “Arkan” company.

Emirates Steel, which is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is one of the pioneers in the iron and steel industry in the Middle East region.

The basic provisions of the proposed offer include Senaat transferring the total issued shares of Emirates Steel to Arkan, provided that Arkan will issue compulsory bonds in favor of Senaat in exchange for convertible bonds to about 5.1 billion ordinary shares in Arkan upon closing the deal. .

The offer sets the price of the bonds convertible into shares in “Arkan” at 0.798 dirhams per share.

When applied to the valuation of “Senaat” of “Emirates Steel”, this means that the value of the shares owned by “Arkan” is estimated at 1.4 billion dirhams. After completing the deal, Senaat owns about 87.5% of the total shares of the combined group.

The board of directors of “Arkan” considers the proposed transaction by “Senaat” before submitting any recommendations to the shareholders. In the event that an agreement is reached between the two parties, the general assembly of Arkan convenes to consider approving the deal during the second half of 2021. At the present time, there is no confirmation of the two parties ’agreement to complete this deal.

It is noteworthy that this offer will remain subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and governmental approvals, including the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority, in addition to obtaining the approval of Arkan shareholders.