Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg has declared himself the beneficiary of the palace in Gelendzhik, reports Telegram-channel Mash.

“Now it will be no longer a secret. I am the beneficiary. There was a rather complicated object. There were many creditors, and I managed to become a beneficiary. This is a find. The place is gorgeous, ”he said.

According to him, an apart-hotel will be built, which is why there are a large number of rooms. Rotenberg admitted that he likes the hotel business. He added that he has several facilities in the Crimea and the Far East. The site for the future hotel was acquired several years ago, the billionaire added. “This place is positioned to make a hotel there,” he said.

Rotenberg also explained why he decided to talk about the object just now. “Purely human factor. A scandal around this, ”the entrepreneur added.

On January 29, a video appeared with the first tour of the palace in Gelendzhik. One of the builders of the mansion agreed to conduct a tour for journalists on the condition that filming would take no more than an hour. Then the reporters were unable to find out the purpose of the building, as well as the names of the owners. Inside the building, journalists saw only concrete.