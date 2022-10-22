ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch it was postponed again to a step away from launch. The launch, scheduled for Tuesday 25 October, is now scheduled for thebeginning of November in the United States and in the following weeks also in Europe.

According to what was reported on the official website of the game, the postponement is not due to the usual need to give additional time to the developers to refine the game, but rather to “the unexpected and unprecedented environmental situation that is occurring in the Pacific Northwest” .

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch is an all-round improved version of the original, rebuilt from scratch via Unreal Engine 4 from Grove Street Games, the authors of GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition. It will go on sale at a price of $ 49.99 and in the form of a completely free upgrade for those who have already purchased the title on Switch.

Among the novelties of this edition we find a graphics sector and improved performance and a reduced installation weight (it will go from 11.7 GB to 6.5 GB). It will also include all the major updates that have also arrived on other platforms, including the expansion Scorched Earth. The video above shows some gameplay sequences taken from this re-release for the Nintendo Switch.