Studio Wildcard also offered a status update today by ARK: The Animated Seriesrevealing that the first season, consisting of 14 episodes, has entered the phase of post productiontherefore the debut on the small screen would not seem to be far away.

The announcement came today, along with the postponement of ARK 2 and the reveal of ARK: Survival Ascended, a next-gen platform remaster of the original game. In particular, post-production is the last phase before broadcasting, where editing takes place, the addition of visual and sound effects and so on.

Studio Wildcard added that they were “delighted with the outcome, it’s a melodramatic epic love letter to dinosaurs, fantasy/sci-fi and of course the ARK itself.” More details on this will be revealed in the coming months, with the launch that will therefore take place by the end of 2023.

ARK: The Animated Series stars 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker, who is resurrected after dying in a mysterious primeval land. Here she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords, all while trying to uncover the true nature of this strange new world.

Vin Diesel is the executive producer of the series, while among the voice actors we also find Gerard Butler (300), Russell Crowe (Gladiator), David Tennant (Doctor Who) and also Monica Bellucci, who will be the voice of Cassia Virila, a Roman noblewoman with a strong character lived during the Empire of Augustus. Here is the trailer for season 1 and the complete cast of ARK: The Animated Series.