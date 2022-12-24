Studio Wildcard has released the Season 1 trailer Of ARK: The Animated Seriesalso revealing the cast of the series, which includes some internationally renowned actors, including also Monica Bellucci. You can view the video in the player below.
ARK: The Animated Series tells a story spanning eons of world history as 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected in a mysterious primeval land after tragedy. Here she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords, all while trying to uncover the true nature of this strange new world. ARK: The Animated Series will be available in 2023.
Vin Diesel will executive produce the series, while among the voice actors we also find Gerard Butler (300), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Russell Crowe (Gladiator), David Tennant (Doctor Who). Monica Bellucci will be the voice of Cassia Virila, a Roman noblewoman with a strong character who lived during the Empire of Augustus. Below the full cast in alphabetical order:
- Dee Bradley Baker vocals many of ARK’s friendly furry and scaly creatures.
- Monica Bellucci plays Cassia Virila, a Roman noblewoman with a strong character during the Augustan empire.
- Gerard Butler plays General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal despot of ancient Rome.
- Devery Jacobs plays Alasie, a spirited 17th-century Inuit teenager, who is now finding her place in the ARK.
- Cissy Jones plays Gladiator, a formidable commander of Nerva’s army.
- Madeleine Madden plays 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker, who has just awakened in the ARK.
- Deborah Mailman plays Deborah Walker, a 21st century Aboriginal Australian activist and mother of Helena Walker.
- Zahn McClarnon plays Thunder Comes Charging, a 19th century Lakota warrior who leads a thriving community in the ARK.
- Malcolm McDowell plays Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, a manipulative aristocrat during the reign of Caesar Augustus.
- Juliet Mills plays Chava, a wise healer and village council member.
- Elliot Page plays Victoria Walker, an idealistic aid worker and wife of Helena Walker.
- Ragga Ragnars plays Queen Sigrid, a warlike 10th-century Viking warlord.
- David Tennant plays Sir Edmund Rockwell, a self-absorbed 19th century scientist with dark ambitions.
- Alan Tudyk plays the Captain, a surly buccaneer who navigates the dangerous waters around the ARK for profit.
- Karl Urban plays Bob, a square-jawed ARK recent arrival.
- Jeffrey Wright plays Henry Townsend, an 18th century American watchmaker and patriot spy.
- Michelle Yeoh plays Meiyin Li, a 3rd century Chinese rebel leader known in the ARK for her reputation as a formidable “Beast Queen”.
- Ron Yuan plays Han Li, a 3rd century Chinese rebel leader and brother of Meiyin.
- Russell Crowe plays Kor the Prophet, an eccentric “dinosaur whisperer” from a time before recorded history.
- Vin Diesel plays the role of Santiago, a 24th century pilot, mechanic and freedom fighter “Mek”.
