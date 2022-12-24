Studio Wildcard has released the Season 1 trailer Of ARK: The Animated Seriesalso revealing the cast of the series, which includes some internationally renowned actors, including also Monica Bellucci. You can view the video in the player below.

ARK: The Animated Series tells a story spanning eons of world history as 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected in a mysterious primeval land after tragedy. Here she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords, all while trying to uncover the true nature of this strange new world. ARK: The Animated Series will be available in 2023.

Vin Diesel will executive produce the series, while among the voice actors we also find Gerard Butler (300), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Russell Crowe (Gladiator), David Tennant (Doctor Who). Monica Bellucci will be the voice of Cassia Virila, a Roman noblewoman with a strong character who lived during the Empire of Augustus. Below the full cast in alphabetical order: