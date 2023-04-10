Studio Wildcard has found a strange way to respond to the criticisms rained down on them for tying Unreal Engine 5’s update to Ark: Survival Evolvedcalled Ark: Survival Ascended, at a $50 bundle which includes Ark 2. Now, in fact, you can get it with a $60 bundles.

Let’s briefly summarize the facts: Studio Wildcard announces the arrival of a maxi update of Ark: Sruvival Evolved that will change the graphics engine, making it switch to Unreal Engine 5. The promise is made that all owners of the game will receive the update for free. However, it was recently announced in a rather paradoxical form that the update will be free for anyone who purchases a bundle that also includes Ark II, a game whose release has also been postponed to the end of 2024 and of which practically nothing has been seen.

Of course, the players were enraged, so as to produce the response of Studio Wildcard, which however is not quite the expected one. In a community update it was in fact announced that Ark: Survival Evolved new version will be launched in a standalone bundle from 60 dollars that will contain several DLCs at launch and will receive other contents later at no additional cost. The previous bundle has been deleted.

Naturally, the reactions to the new announcement have not been exactly positive, considering that it is about spending 10 dollars more. Studio Wildcard has tried to justify itself by saying that it has added new creatures, new objects, new structures and other content that were not initially planned. The idea that started the project simply concerned the use of an engine that would make it more stable on all platforms, but then it expanded and it was no longer possible to give it away.

Of course, the promise of the free upgrade could have been rectified before asking users for more money. Also, since it was decided to charge $60 for the new version of the game (the price of a new game), why disable all the public servers of the old one making it unusable to many?

That said, below you will find the contents of the new bundle: