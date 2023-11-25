“Exciting news,” says Studio Wildcard in its latest communication to the Ark community, “We are excited to share that we have greenlit over 120 amazing new mods for cross-platform play.”

Ark Survival Ascended mod details

Ark Survival Ascended

Among these there are many most popular mods currently among fans, some of which have already surpassed one million downloads in the month following the launch of Ark: Survival Ascended.

These include essential updates for quality of life, such as Automated Ark to eliminate some of the more mundane tasks, SuperSpyglass for quick and easy analysis of dinosaurs and statistics, Utilities Plus to provide reusable versions of many useful tools, and the TG Stacking Mod which allows you to stack a much higher inventory to expand carrying capacity.

There are also all seven Additions Ascended mods, each of which introduces an additional dinosaur from the Ark Additions collection from the original “Garuga123” game. Among these we find the Brachiosaurus, the Ceratosaurus and the Archelon. There’s also the popular dwarf-themed Svatalfheim map from “Nekatus_Modding”, a giant landscape with unique resources (including pure gold and mithril) and custom alpha dinosaur variants.

The full list of approved cross-platform mods for Ark: Survival Ascended is available here.