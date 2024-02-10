Studio Wildcard has released Ark Survival Ascended update 1,034,054 For return the game to its previous state to resolve issues that were causing lost items and other errors. In case you've lost count, this is the third patch released for the game this week.

Here you are Studio Wildcard's announcement on the game's Discord server: “We are reverting the Official Network to the previous build, which should restore lost items. We will also increase the Evolution Event rate to 3x, and in the meantime, we will address the issue for a future patch. Thanks for your patience!”.