On the Official Discord of Ark: Survival Ascended, Studio Wildcard said: “Unfortunately, server transfers will have to be postponed until Wednesday, February 7. We understand this is frustrating news, but due to the complexity of integrating player-created custom cosmetics, of the network structures and the new modding framework in the upcoming update, server transfers will require an extension until next week.”

Ark: Survival Ascended the recent remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, has it again delayed the transfer of the game servers . It's the third time developer Studio Wildcard has delayed the move, after saying the feature would go live in January.

Ark: Survival Ascended fan reaction

While the game's developers are clearly working to resolve the complicated issues and allow server porting across all platforms, fans believe the studio is “embarrassing itself” with the continued delays in porting. In response to the delay, one user wrote on Twitter: “Maybe you don't give dates and then change them 5 times… some things never change.”

Another user echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Why do you announce something if you're not ready. It's embarrassing for you at this point.”

Although many are frustrated due to the continued delays, others believe that Studio Wildcard should focus on “quality of life” updates and bug fixes, due to the game's poor optimization.

