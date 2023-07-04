ARK: Survival Ascendedthe remastered of ARK: Survival Evolved, a survival game released in 2015, has been postponed: the new release period is October 2023.

Fans of the ARK series are now used to seeing these referrals: even the highly anticipated ARK 2 it has been postponed to 2024. The postponement of the remastered of the first chapter obviously entails a series of further postponements.

The additional content planned for the remastered has also been postponed: The Island map will be released together with the game, while the Scorched Earth DLC will be divided into two parts: the first will be released in December and the second in the first quarter of 2024.

One more change to the initial plans will make fans smile: the final price of the game went from $44.99 to $39.99. An attractive price given that we are talking about a title developed in Unreal Engine 5.2 that promises many hours of gameplay alone and in company.

We remind you that ARK: Survival Ascended was born as additional content within ARK 2 to then become a title in itself: will the first-person survival adventure be able to improve the aspects that, in the first chapter, had made us turn up our noses?

You can find ours review of ARK: Survival Evolved on our site, at this link.