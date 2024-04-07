Studio Wildcard plans to keep the focus on Ark: Survival Ascendedand shortly after the release of the expansion “Scorched Earth” announces the exit date for the next one free expansion The Centerwhich appears quite rich.
The Center will be a free expansion for all owners of the game, and will bring with it the new map of the same name and also a new dinosaur: the Shastasaurus. All this will be available on June 3, 2024, as reported in these hours by the developers.
The Center had already been postponed some time ago, in order to have time to reach the “quality levels” desired by the team, and in fact the new release period arrives quite far ahead of what was initially announced.
A new map and a new dinosaur
However, the new free expansion seems to be really rich. The Center is a large map born as user-created content, remade in this new version in Unreal Engine 5.
It is a complex setting, characterized by different biomes able to significantly vary the scenography within it and, consequently, also the game action, given the different characteristics that can be encountered.
With this, the expansion will also add the Shastasaurus, therefore, expanding the range of prehistoric and fantastic creatures within the game. Recently, we saw a new update arrive also to resolve some problems that had emerged with the arrival of Scorched Earth.
