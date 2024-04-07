Studio Wildcard plans to keep the focus on Ark: Survival Ascendedand shortly after the release of the expansion “Scorched Earth” announces the exit date for the next one free expansion The Centerwhich appears quite rich.

The Center will be a free expansion for all owners of the game, and will bring with it the new map of the same name and also a new dinosaur: the Shastasaurus. All this will be available on June 3, 2024, as reported in these hours by the developers.

The Center had already been postponed some time ago, in order to have time to reach the “quality levels” desired by the team, and in fact the new release period arrives quite far ahead of what was initially announced.