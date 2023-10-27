Ark: Survival Ascended was launched in early access practically by surprise on PC in the past few hours, and official information regarding the hardware requirements required to make the game work.

The title in question is a sort of remake of the original, entirely reconstructed Unreal Engine 5 and with clear technical evolutions made to the graphics sector.

It was shown in a first trailer with gameplay elements during the Xbox Partner Preview and was launched practically on the same day by surprise in early access on PC, while the console versions are expected in November.