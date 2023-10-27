Ark: Survival Ascended was launched in early access practically by surprise on PC in the past few hours, and official information regarding the hardware requirements required to make the game work.
The title in question is a sort of remake of the original, entirely reconstructed Unreal Engine 5 and with clear technical evolutions made to the graphics sector.
It was shown in a first trailer with gameplay elements during the Xbox Partner Preview and was launched practically on the same day by surprise in early access on PC, while the console versions are expected in November.
Minimum and recommended requirements
So let’s look at the requests in terms of configuration on the PC.
Minimum requirements:
- OS – Windows 10 64-bit or later
- CPU – Intel Core i7 6800K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080/AMD Radeon RX 5600XT
- RAM – 16 GB
- Storage – 70 GB SSD
Recommended requirements:
- OS – Windows 10 64-bit or later
- CPU – Intel Core i5 10600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- GPU – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800
- RAM – 32GB
- Storage – 70 GB SSD
There is some scalability in requests, but these generally remain high, as seems to be the norm for games built on Unreal Engine 5.
It should be noted that theSSD it seems to be a necessary request to make the game work, confirming a trend that is increasingly consolidating in the PC sector. Older Nvidia Pascal video cards are still supported but only for the more advanced model, it seems.
