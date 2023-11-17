Also revealed that on October 26th, the day of launch, Ark: Survival Ascended was one of the six most watched games on Twitch with more than 5.6 million minutes of viewing.

Ark: Survival Ascended the remastered edition of Ark: Survival Evolved, has sold 600,000 copies up Steam , despite still being in early access. The announcement was made by publisher Snail Inc., which has high expectations for the game in terms of global audience reception.

Excellent numbers

Ark: Survival Ascended will also be released on consoles

Also in its launch week on Steam, Ark: Survival Ascended came first on the platform in terms of revenue among premium titles. However, the following week it dropped to eighth place, with players starting to complain heavily about the bugs, poor optimization and little content.

At the time of writing, Ark: Survival Ascended has an “Average” rating from nearly 27,000 Steam reviews, of which only 56% are positive. According to SteamDB, the game had a peak of contemporary players of 98,047.

To put these numbers in perspective, Ark: Survival Evolved had a peak of nearly 250,000 players and of the more than 500,000 reviews, 83 were positive.

In short, there is still a lot of work to do to fix the game, also due to the imminent arrival of console versions.