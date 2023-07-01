Studio Wildcard has announced the postponement Of ARK: Survival Ascending. The remastered version of the game will no longer arrive during the month of August as previously indicated, but will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC at October 2023.

At the same time, the closure of the servers of the original ARK: Survival Evolved has also been postponed to the same period, since Ascendend will supplant the old version.

In a community post, Studio Wildcard explained that the delay was necessary as they found it “challenging to work with Unreal Engine 5.2”.

“Every day we discover new ways to push the technology to the next level; combined with the work required to support a fully cross-platform game ecosystem modifiable on consoles and PC, it is clear that we will need a little more time,” reported the study.

It has also been confirmed that The Island will be the only map available at the launch of Ascended, while Scorched Earth will only be released in December. Some, like Ragnarok and Abberation are slated for Q1 2024, while the others don’t have a release date yet.

Since there will be less content at the debut than promised, Studio Wildcard has decided to reduce the price of the Early Access version of ARK Survival: Ascended for $44.99, with a launch discount that will bring the price down to $39.99.