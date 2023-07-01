Studio Wildcard has announced the postponement Of ARK: Survival Ascending. The remastered version of the game will no longer arrive during the month of August as previously indicated, but will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC at October 2023.
At the same time, the closure of the servers of the original ARK: Survival Evolved has also been postponed to the same period, since Ascendend will supplant the old version.
In a community post, Studio Wildcard explained that the delay was necessary as they found it “challenging to work with Unreal Engine 5.2”.
“Every day we discover new ways to push the technology to the next level; combined with the work required to support a fully cross-platform game ecosystem modifiable on consoles and PC, it is clear that we will need a little more time,” reported the study.
It has also been confirmed that The Island will be the only map available at the launch of Ascended, while Scorched Earth will only be released in December. Some, like Ragnarok and Abberation are slated for Q1 2024, while the others don’t have a release date yet.
Since there will be less content at the debut than promised, Studio Wildcard has decided to reduce the price of the Early Access version of ARK Survival: Ascended for $44.99, with a launch discount that will bring the price down to $39.99.
A remaster in Unreal Engine 5.2
According to the details shared previously, ARK: Survival Ascended will graphically boast all-round improvements thanks to theUnreal Engine 5 and Nanite, Lumen and RTXDI technologies. Other changes include dynamic fluid management and interactive foliage, as well as new content, gameplay and balance changes.
The game will support the cross-platform multiplayer and anti-cheat. Not only that, even the mods will be cross-platform thanks to the collaboration with Overwolf, which will also make those for PC available on consoles.
As mentioned at the beginning, at the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended the Survival Evolved servers for PC, Xbox and PlayStation will close, while those for Nintendo Switch will remain active. Player saves will carry over to the new game. It will still be possible to play ARK: Survival Evolved, but only in single player and in unofficial servers.
#ARK #Survival #Ascended #postponed #month #release #remaster
Leave a Reply