A little mystery

After the trailer, Studio Wildcard published the announcement of the game’s availability on X, but the game was actually unlocked only hours later. So the actual launch date is no longer October 25, 2023, as was logical to assume, but October 26, 2023.

That there were problems is a fact confirmed by the developers themselves, who made the community aware of the delay via some of the most active fans. However, all’s well that ends well and now you can play this remake in Unreal Engine 5 of Ark: Survival Evolved, which enormously improves the graphic rendering of the game world, thanks to the technologies included in the Epic Games engine, such as Lumen for global illumination and nanites for 3D models.