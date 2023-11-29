Ark: Survival Ascended, crossplay with Windows clients disabled ‘for the good of the game’

The launch of Ark: Survival Ascended It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing, with controversies over the price and performance of the game and the constant postponements of the console versions. The last change made to the game by Wildcard Studio helped keep the flames alive: the removal of crossplay with the Windows clients . The reason why this decision was made was clearly stated: “for the good of the game.” In what sense?

Too many cheaters

The message with the announcement

As already happened with Ark: Survival Evolved, Ark: Survival Ascended is also plagued by cheaters, so much so that several problems arise. The accusation is clear: despite years of experience and despite this being only a remastered version of a game that has been on the market for some time, Studio Wildcard seems not to have learned to manage cheaters, who are rampant freely.

To respond, the software house made a radical decision: to deactivate Windows clients, preventing them from joining Crossplay PvP server. This is a temporary situation, however, as Studio Wildcard is working with Windows and BattleEye, the cheater protection system, to implement more robust defenses against cheaters. Unfortunately there is not yet a date indicating when the function will return online.

The reactions on the part of the community were different. There are those who find the decision absurd, counting that Steam users can continue to access crossplay servers. There are those who, however, welcomed the decrease in post-block cheaters.

That said, Studio Wildcarda has also specified that matches single player and private servers were not affected by the measure.