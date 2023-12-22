ARK: Survival Ascended shows itself with a trailer dedicated to Survivor storythat is, the character that we will have the opportunity to control in the game and who finds himself on this mysterious island inhabited by dinosaurs, without knowing how he ended up there and why.
Already capable of selling over 600,000 copies on Steam, ARK: Survival Ascended reimagines the survival experience created by Studio Wildcard thanks to the use ofUnreal Engine 5 and its technologies, substantially more sophisticated than the original version of the game.
When is the new chapter coming?
Launched somewhat by surprise, the remake of the original ARK served the development team to relaunch the experience in light of more complex jobs than expected regarding ARK 2, due out towards the end of 2024 according to the studio's current forecasts.
However, it is worth remembering that ARK 2 was presented at the Game Awards 2020, so from the reveal to the official launch they will have passed exactly four years.
