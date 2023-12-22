ARK: Survival Ascended shows itself with a trailer dedicated to Survivor storythat is, the character that we will have the opportunity to control in the game and who finds himself on this mysterious island inhabited by dinosaurs, without knowing how he ended up there and why.

Already capable of selling over 600,000 copies on Steam, ARK: Survival Ascended reimagines the survival experience created by Studio Wildcard thanks to the use ofUnreal Engine 5 and its technologies, substantially more sophisticated than the original version of the game.