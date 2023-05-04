ARK 2 It might have been postponed again: according to the annual report published by Digital Domain, the new episode of the Studio Wildcat series it will not be released in 2024: to try it we will have to wait for the spring of 2025.

Postponed to the end of 2024 just a month ago, ARK 2 therefore seems to still be in full stage of developmentindeed at this point it is even possible that the project has undergone a reboot internally: for the moment we do not know anything.

“Digital Domain continues its collaborative relationship with Studio Wildcard as they prepare for the highly anticipated launch of ARK 2 following the massive success of the first installment,” the report reads.

“Digital Domain is currently contributing to the creation of several in-game assets, and plans to be closely involved in all aspects of the project leading up to the game’s release in Spring 2025.”

Presented with a video at The Game Awards 2020, ARK 2 will feature the participation of Vin Diesel and will be available exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X|S.