Studio Wildcard has postponed ARK 2. The game will no longer release during 2023 as previously announced, with the new launch window set for end of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, via Steam and the Microsoft Store. We also remind you that it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.

In the press release issued by the studio, which we have reported below, we learn that the postponement was decided to ensure a higher quality of the final product and the well-being of the development team. Furthermore, it is explained that the studio has rearranged its pipeline in order to make the most of the Unreal Engine 5 and create the best possible experience for their fans. In addition to the delay, the studio has announced that it has no plans to share any new screenshots, trailers, and gameplay footage later this year.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to delay the launch of ARK 2 to the end of 2024, when it will launch exclusively on Xbox, Game Pass and Windows (Steam/PC) platforms. We have long considered delaying the game to improve the final product and ensure the well-being of the team. This news will be disappointing for many, it is for us too, but we are confident that this difficult decision is the right one.”

“So why this delay? Our goal is to make ARK II the best game possible and to provide a truly great and rewarding experience for players. Unreal Engine 5 is incredibly new technology for us (and for all developers) and we aim to exploit it to its full potential by creating a game that reaches heights never before achieved by Studio Wildcard.As we learn more about the engine and develop the sequel, we have adapted our workflows and pipelines to accommodate this next-gen paradigm and, because of all that entails, we need more time to develop.”

“We sincerely apologize for this delay and appreciate your understanding. Your support and passion are vital to us and we will continue to work hard to deliver the best next generation dinosaur survival experience. With that in mind, this year We have no plans to show any ARK II gameplay/screenshots/videos; however, we intend to keep you informed and engaged in the development process by regularly showcasing more ARK II assets over the coming months, leading up to our gameplay reveal next year.

On the other hand, to cheer the players’ expectations, it will be launched in August ARK: Survival Ascendedthe next-gen version of Survival Evolved for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC which will take advantage of the Unreal Engine 5 and will include various graphic improvements, balance and gameplay changes and quality of life changes.