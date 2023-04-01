ARK 2the sequel to the multiplayer survival game Ark: Survival Evolvedhas been postponed at the end of 2024since the title was originally supposed to come out in 2023.

This postponement is mainly due to the fact that the studio needs more time to adapt to theUnreal Engine 5 and optimize the game for the next generation.

The team wants to provide not only an improved experience, but also perfect the moddingimprove the cross-platform multiplayer and create a new account systemall features that require a lot of work.

In addition to the above features, the team wants to use the experience gained with the next generation version of ARK: Survival Ascended to test other features it deems important for ARK 2.

While waiting for the release of ARK 2, therefore, fans might consider buying the next generation version of the first ARK, to be released in August 2023.

Other than that, ARK 2 will be a very different game from Evolved, both in tone and game mechanics. The title will in fact present soulslike style fights and will be in third personunlike the first installment of the franchise which had a perspective in first person.

Finally, we remind you that ARK 2 will be released at end of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The title will be released on the Xbox Game Pass service at launch.