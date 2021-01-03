The left-handed young fast bowler and son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has got a place in the Mumbai senior team for the first time. Arjun Tendulkar’s name is among the 22 Mumbai players selected for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Earlier Arjun Tendulkar has played for the junior team of Mumbai.

Mumbai team’s chief selector Salil Ankola confirmed this. Apart from Arjun, fast bowler Kritik H has also been kept in the team. An MCA official said, “Earlier, the BCCI had asked to select a 20-member team but later said that 22 members could be elected.”

Arjun Tendulkar has participated in many tournaments of different age groups for Mumbai. He has been bowling on the net to the Indian team and also been in India’s Under 19 team visiting Sri Lanka.

This tournament is important before IPL

Mumbai captain is Suryakumar Yadav and in the tournament starting from January 10, Mumbai has to play all the matches on the home ground. Suryakumar Yadav’s eyes will be on making a good debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time in Team India for the England series.

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is to be held in April-May. After the Corona virus, a tournament is being organized in India for the first time in India. Since the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played only in T20 format, it is considered very important before the IPL.

