The Corona report of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has come negative. These days he is in the home quarantine. He has told that once again he will have to undergo a Kovid test. They have given this information through social media. Arjun Rampal tweeted, ‘Good news, I have been found negative in the corona test. According to the medical expert, I will be tested again in the next four days because I was in direct contact with the positive case. Thank you all for the love, support and prayers. ‘

Earlier, Arjun Rampal had told that his co-stars have been found to be Corona positive. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, ‘My co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari’s Kovid test came positive, after which I am in quarantine at my house. Production immediately stopped the shoot, which was the right decision. All are being re-tested.

Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers 🙏🏽 – arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 25, 2020

‘Hopefully, shooting will continue soon. Tough times, but we all have to work with courage. Best wishes for them to get well soon. I am waiting for my result to come, because I was also in touch with him.

Let us know that Arjun has returned to the shoot after the lockdown. He shared a photo of himself and Manav Kaul and wrote, ‘It feels so good to return to work. Wait for it, pray for our health. On the set of nail polish. ‘ Let me tell you that this is a court room drama film and it is being directed by Bhargava Krishna. In the film, Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the role of a high-profile defense lawyer. The film will be released on G5.