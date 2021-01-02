Many film personalities have greeted their fans through social media while welcoming the new year. At the same time, actor Arjun Rampal wrote a letter to 2020 and said goodbye to it. According to Arjun Rampal, the year 2020 has been very painful for him. The past year is like a lesson for Arjun, so he has kept the title of this letter ‘The Learning 2020’.

Post on social media

Arjun Rampal has posted a three-page letter from his Twitter account. Along with posting this letter, he wrote to his fans that ‘Wishing all of you a safe blessed healthy and prosperous 2021, 2020 taught us a lot. I am telling my learning through this letter. Happy new year.’

Wishing all of you a safe, blessed, healthy and prosperous 2021. 2020 taught us a lot. My learning is attached have a read. Happy new year ???? pic.twitter.com/R9jutbcSES – arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 1, 2021

Displeased with media

Through his letter, Arjun said that he was very worried about his family, country and his industry in the past year. Writing on the media, Arjun said that many a times one becomes a victim here, but many times someone is targeted and made a victim. Along with this, he also thanked the film industry.

Arjun also spoke on friends

While commenting on his friends, Arjun said that last year made him understand his friends, during which many new and old friends left him. Some stayed with them there. He has left his company and thanked him through a letter to friends. With this, he has told his friends who support him that they will all grow old together.

Let us know that during the NCB investigation last year, some banned medicines were found in Arjun Rampal’s house. After which he had to undergo questioning many times. Meanwhile, there was news from some media institutions that he left the country and shifted to London.

