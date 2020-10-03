Around 20 people, including Riya Chakraborty, have been arrested after the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Among them are executive producer Kshitij Prasad. He has filed a petition before the NDPS court. In it, he wrote that the NCB tortured him and forced him to implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea.

Kshitij Prasad in judicial custody till 6 October

Kshitij Prasad was presented in court today (3 October). He has been sent to judicial custody till 6 October. The court says that the police were given enough time to investigate, but no solid reason has been found to increase their police custody.

Horizon accuses – NCB harassed for taking name

Recently, in this case, it was revealed that many big actors were connected. Initials and names of the names of these actors were in discussion on social media. The names that came in the headlines were Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea and Ranbir Kapoor. Now Kshitij Prasad has written in his petition that he was tortured for taking this name. I do not know these people and do not even know about the allegations leveled.

NCB has denied the settlement or torture

Torture’s allegations were made by Kshitij Prasad’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde. On this, NCB has already said that no physical torture and haresment has been done. Kshitij Prasad is considered an important link in the drug syndicate. The NCB says that they are not helping in the investigation.

Kshitij Prasad bought hemp for 12 times from May to July, delivery was done outside the house