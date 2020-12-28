Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora are spending holidays in Goa these days. Here they stay in the house of Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, which is built on Candolim Beach. Arjun Kapoor praised Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladakh by sharing pictures of this magnificent house. Sharing the picture of the house on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor has written, ‘When you don’t feel like leaving any place. What home have you built, Amrita and Shakeel. There is no other good holiday home in Goa. Amrita and Shakeel have named their house ‘Azara Beach House’.

A picture shows Arjun Kapoor standing in the middle of the room, which has a great space for many people to sit. Apart from this, there are beautiful wooden steps on both sides. Great chandeliers are installed and the ceiling is hung below a very high ceiling. Apart from this, he shared a picture of the room and wrote, ‘Ajara Beach House, what a magnificent house. Apart from this, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are seen in a beautiful swimming pool outside the house in a picture. Sharing a picture of this pool, Malaika wrote, ‘I love Ajara Beach House’.

Let us know that these days Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are spending holidays in Goa with Amrita, her husband Shakeel Ladak, two sons and some friends. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a picture with Amrita on the beach. Earlier Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan were in Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of ‘Bhoot Police’ movie.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also with him during this time. During this trip, Arjun Kapoor also clicked many pictures of Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur and shared them on social media.