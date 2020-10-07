Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been found negative in the investigation of Kovid-19. He says that I am fully recovered and very excited to return to work. On Wednesday, Arjun shared a note on Instagram and informed about his health.

Arjun wrote, “Hi! I am happy to say that my coronavirus report has come back negative. After recovering completely I am feeling quite well and thrilled to return to work.”

Arjun has thanked his fans and thanked them too, who have given their support to Arjun while recovering.

The actor writes, “Thank you for all your wishes and wishes. This virus is dangerous, so my most appeal is that everyone take it seriously.”

He further wrote, “People should understand that anyone can be affected by coronavirus – from toddler to old age. So please keep wearing masks at all times. Thanks to BMC for their support and help as well as salute to all frontline works, Who are saving themselves by putting themselves at risk. “