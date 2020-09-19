TV’s popular actor Arjun Bijlani has shared many fun memes on Solal Media about actress Mouni Roy and made fun of his serial Naagin. Arjun and Mouni have worked together in this popular show and they have taken recourse to those onscreen pictures for this meme, in which both are together.

Arjun shared a picture of himself with Mouni in Mim. In this, Arjun asks, “When will the vaccine come.” At the same time, the other Mim says to Arjun Mouni, “I know the vaccine is near you” and in the second mim Mouni responds, “I will not give !! Move here In another meme, Arjun is making fun of Mouni’s character. In which she becomes a snake from a woman.

Corona vaccine near Mouni Rai

In this meme, Mouni Roy says, “I have the vaccine, but it contains poison. What should I do?” In response to this, Arjun says, “Hut Pagli”, in this picture during an event, Arjun and Mouni Roy are sitting together laughing. These memes shared by Arjun Bijlani are becoming very viral on social media. Users are giving a fun reaction to this.

Watch Mimi on Mouni Roy here

Arjun and Mouni worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin’ serial in the year 2015. Mouni Roy had a great performance in this show. Due to this, he started working in Bollywood. In the year 2018, he made his debut with the film ‘Gold’ with Akshay Kumar. She then appeared in ‘Made in China’ alongside Rajkumar Rao. His coming is ‘Brahmastra’. In it, she will play the role of a villain. The film will star Ranveer Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

