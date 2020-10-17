Malaika has written with the first picture, Happy Birthday Darling Sanj. After this, another picture has been posted. It has written, ‘Youngest’ and ‘Good Looking’ Happy Birthday to Kapoor.
This is how Arjun wishes ‘Chachu’
At the same time, Arjun Kapoor has also posted a picture of Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday party. The message is written with this, Happy Birthday Chachu, God bless you always tell jokes like this picture and laugh.
Malaika and Sanjay’s wife are friends
Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor is Malaika’s friend. He has wished him by posting a boomerang video of Sanjay Kapoor. In this video, Sanjay is seen cutting the cake with his brothers.
.
Leave a Reply