Sanjay Kapoor has his birthday today (October 17). On this occasion, his friends and close are greeting him. His nephews Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have also wished him. Malaika has posted old pictures with Sanjay Kapoor on Insta Story and has written funny captions.

‘Youngest’ and ‘Good Looking’ Kapoor

Malaika has written with the first picture, Happy Birthday Darling Sanj. After this, another picture has been posted. It has written, ‘Youngest’ and ‘Good Looking’ Happy Birthday to Kapoor.

This is how Arjun wishes ‘Chachu’

At the same time, Arjun Kapoor has also posted a picture of Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday party. The message is written with this, Happy Birthday Chachu, God bless you always tell jokes like this picture and laugh.

Malaika and Sanjay’s wife are friends

Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor is Malaika’s friend. He has wished him by posting a boomerang video of Sanjay Kapoor. In this video, Sanjay is seen cutting the cake with his brothers.