It’s the first time The Evening Show broadcast live. The program is normally recorded shortly before broadcast. The satirical talk show will not be broadcast on NPO1, where NOS reports on the elections all evening, but on NPO3.

“It’s nice to return to NPO3,” Lubach responds. “I wonder if my laptop charger is still there, I’ve lost it for a few years now.” His previous program Sunday at Lubach was broadcast on NPO3 for years.