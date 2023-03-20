By sharing only positive news on their website every day, they have been fighting for a smile instead of a tear for ten years. To celebrate that anniversary, brothers Gerard (59) and Arjan (50) van der Veer travel past eighteen station pianos to sing a ‘happy song’ and spread a smile.
Florine Nesselaar
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Arjan #Gerard #sharing #happy #news #ten #years #celebrating #trip #stations
Leave a Reply